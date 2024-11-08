Qantas plane emergency landing sparks fire at Sydney airport after engine failure

A Qantas flight bound for Brisbane made an emergency landing at Sydney Airport on Friday (8 November) after passengers heard a loud bang from one of its engines shortly after takeoff.

At the same time, a grass fire broke out along one side of a runway, Sydney Airport said in a statement.

The fire has been brought under control, but flight delays are expected.

No injuries were reported.

Sydney Airport said its main runway was still in service, but delays are expected and travellers are advised to check their flight’s status with the airline.