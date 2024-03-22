The parents of a toddler who photobombed Queen Camilla on her visit to a Belfast bakery have revealed her sweet response.

Two-year-old Fitzwilliam Corrie-Salmon, known as Fitz, sported a tiny tuxedo for the Queen’s visit to his father’s Knotts Bakery on Thursday (21 March).

The toddler found himself in front of the Queen, gaining lots of attention and admiration from the press and members of the public.

The Queen called Fitz “a natural”.

Speaking on This Morning today, Fitz’s mother Zoe Corrie-Salmon said: “Honestly we can't believe it, she was so good with him, she is such a lovely lady and it was such a special day.”