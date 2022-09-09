Gun salutes fired to commemorate life and death of Queen Elizabeth

Gun salutes were fired across the United Kingdom on Friday (9 September) to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the end of her 70-year-reign.

A total of 96 rounds were shot, each representing and honouring every year of the longest-living British monarch’s life.

Death gun salutes were performed by armed forces throughout the nation and overseas, including at landmark locations such as The Tower of London, and on Royal Navy ships at sea.

Footage shows one of the ceremonial rounds taking place in London’s Hyde Park.

