Queen Elizabeth II is delighted by cows in resurfaced clip

Queen Elizabeth II was a huge animal lover throughout her life.

A keen horse rider, and owner of several corgis, Her Majesty was fond of furry companions - as shown in this resurfaced clip.

Footage shows the Queen delighted by a herd of cows being paraded as part The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration, pointing at the animals and exclaiming “cows” to her husband Prince Philip.

The monarch, who died peacefully at Balmoral today, 8 September, was keen breeder of cows herself, and kept the biggest herd of Sussex cows in the world at her Windsor estate.

Sign up to our newsletters.