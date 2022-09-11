Queen Elizabeth's II coffin moved inside the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth’s II’s coffin has been moved into Holyroodhouse Palace where it will remain in the throne room overnight.

The Duke of York, and the Duke and Duchess of Wessex, received the Queen’s coffin after a six-hour drive from Balmoral on Sunday.

Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward watched on from the Palace’s entrance as it was taken inside.

Around 50 members of palace staff had gathered in the courtyard to greet the Queen’s cortege.

The Queen will lie in rest at Palace of Holyroodhouse until Monday.

Sign up to our newsletters