Royal Company of Archers arrive to move Queen’s coffin from St Giles’ Cathedral

The Royal Company of Archers, the sovereign's bodyguard in Scotland, marched down the Royal Mile to move Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from St Giles' Cathedral on Tuesday, 13 September.

Her Majesty was lying in rest at the 14th-century cathedral following a service at 3pm on Monday, and will now be transported to London's Buckingham Palace.

Footage shows the ceremonial unit, which has existed since 1822 when King George IV's reigned, arriving at the church after making their way down the iconic thoroughfare in Edinburgh.

