Mourners outside the Palace of Westminster have reacted to the “completely overwhelming” moment the Queen’s coffin passed by.

The late monarch was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where she will lie in state until Monday’s funeral.

“It was a very, very weird feeling. A sombre feeling. I can’t describe it. Seeing the whole power of the UK walk by, it was a weird feeling,” Paul Salvin said.

Lisa Satchell, who was also mourning in Westminster, described the moment as “extremely moving”.

