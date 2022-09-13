Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has been carried onto an RAF plane, accompanied by Princess Anne, ahead of leaving Scotland for the final time.

The late monarch will be flown back to London on Tuesday evening (13 September) and will be taken to Buckingham Palace shortly after.

Her body had been lying in state in Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral since Monday afternoon.

The Queen will soon lie in state at Westminster Hall in London, where more members of the public can pay their respects, ahead of her funeral next Monday.

