Queen Elizabeth II ‘lookalike’ has no plans to retire after death of monarch

A professional lookalike of Queen Elizabeth II has revealed she has no plans to retire and has been inundated with bookings following the monarch’s death.

Patricia Ford, 87, has been making appearances as the Queen across the globe for the past 20 years.

She began working as a lookalike in 2002 after people kept stopping her in the street mistaking her for the royal.

Ford has since appeared hundreds of times at events both domestically and abroad, made a film with Sir Michael Caine and starred in multiple TV shows.

