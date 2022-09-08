Liz Truss has made a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure,” the prime minister said outside Downing Street.

Ms Truss went on to call the Queen “a personal inspiration” and said she was both loved and admired by people across the world.

She concluded her speech with the words “God save the King”.

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death on the evening of Thursday, 8 September.

