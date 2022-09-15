National anthem sang at mosque as Muslims honour Queen Elizabeth II

School children from London joined Muslims from across the UK at Regent’s Park Mosque to honour the life of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

During the service, the national anthem “God Save the King” was sung to mark the accession of King Charles III.

Elsewhere, members of the public are paying their respects to the late monarch as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

People have been queuing for hours - in a line over four miles long - to walk past the coffin.

