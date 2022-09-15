Theresa May queues to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall

Theresa May was spotted among the thousands of mourners lining up to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in the Palace of Westminster on Thursday, 15 September.

The former prime minister and her husband, Philip May, waited their turn alongside members of the public, who faced a queue stretching miles around the city.

Her late Majesty will lie in state inside Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the parliament buildings, and will be laid to rest in a funeral service next Monday.

