Princess Charlotte tells Prince George ‘you need to bow’ as Queen’s coffin passes

Princess Charlotte was seen giving Prince George a royal lesson during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, telling her older brother to bow as the procession and coffin passed them.

The great-grandchildren of the late Queen stood with their father, Prince William, and other senior royals as they watched the coffin make its journey from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

As the funeral cortège passed them on Monday, Charlotte told George he “has to bow” and pointed towards the road.

