Crowds gather to watch Queen's funeral on big screen in Birmingham's Centenary Square

Crowds gathered around Centenary Square in Birmingham to watch the live broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Footage shows the scene as around 150 people bunched up to watch the state service, which took place inside London’s Westminster Abbey.

Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Jacinda Ardern were among the world leaders in attendance for the service, which also saw the UK observe a two-minute silence.

Her late Majesty was laid to rest later that day, alongside her husband Prince Phillip, at Windsor Castle.

