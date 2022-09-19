Britain said goodbye to its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, with a historic funeral on Monday.

Members of the royal family and 500 dignitaries from around the world attended the state service at Westminster Abbey, before the late monarch’s coffin was taken to Windsor Castle for her committal.

After a moving service in St George’s Chapel, the Queen’s coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault.

King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry and other senior members of the royal family were heavily involved in the proceedings, which were watched by millions across the world.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.