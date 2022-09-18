Sir Lindsay Hoyle has called Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral “the most important event the world will ever see”.

The speaker of the House of Commons made the comments on Sunday morning after being asked about the political and diplomatic aspects of the service.

“We should not allow anything to overshadow the most important event the world will ever see, and that is the funeral of Her Majesty and the passing of Her Majesty,” Sir Lindsay said.

He also denied being “leant on” to allow representatives of the Chinese government to attend the Queen’s lying-in-state.

