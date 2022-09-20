Scotland Yard reveals 67 arrests made in London during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

The Metropolitan Police has revealed that 67 arrests were made in London during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday,19 September.

Over 3,000 officers from virtually every force in the UK were helping Scotland Yard with the policing operation as Britain said goodbye to its longest-serving monarch.

Director general of the National Crime Agency, Lynne Owens, said it was the force’s “honour and privilege” to serve King Charles III.

Rooftop snipers were among the security measures put in place for the state funeral as the procession made its way through the city.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.