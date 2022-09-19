Sandra Oh attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey

Sandra Oh attended Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday (19 September).

The actor, known for her roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve, was invited to the service as part of the Canadian delegation.

She is a member of the Order of Canada, having been granted the honour in June for her “artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad”.

The country’s delegation was led by Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and also included governor general Mary Simon as well as former prime ministers.

