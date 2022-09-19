Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at Wellington Arch on Monday afternoon, before making its final journey to Windsor Castle, where the late monarch will be laid to rest.

King Charles III and other members of the royal family, including his children Prince William and Prince Harry, followed the coffin as it was transported from Westminster Abbey on the gun carriage.

Upon arrival at Wellington Arch, the coffin was then placed in the hearse which will carry the late Queen on her final journey to Windsor Castle.

