Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin carried out of Westminster Hall ahead of funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was carried out of Westminster Hall on Monday morning, ahead of her state funeral.

The late monarch had been lying-in-state for four days to allow members of the public to pay their respects.

Her state funeral is already underway and began with a procession to Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday.

Hundreds of dignitaries are attending the service, with presidents and prime ministers past and present among the 2,000-strong congregation.

Members of the royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will also be in attendance.

