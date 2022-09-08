The Queen in quotes: Queen Elizabeth II’s words of widsom

As Buckingham Palace announces the peaceful death of Queen Elizabeth II aged 96 at Balmoral Castle, we take a look back at the longest-reigning British monarch’s most powerful quotes.

Speaking to the nation on the day of her coronation in 1953, Elizabeth II said: “Throughout all my life and with all my heart I shall strive to be worthy of your trust.”

Queen Elizabeth shared the message that “grief is the price we pay for love” in the aftermath of the September 11 terror attacks in New York.

