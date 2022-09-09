Nicola Sturgeon praises Queen Elizabeth II's ‘dedication’ and ‘devotion’ in tribute

Nicola Sturgeon has praised Queen Elizabeth II for her "dedication" and "devotion" in her tribute to Britain's longest-serving monarch.

"For more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth has been the greatest constant in our national life," Scotland's first minister said.

Ms Sturgeon added that the Queen has "inspired us, on occasion confronted us, and always personified values we hold dear."

Her Majesty passed away peacefully at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, on Thursday, 8 September.

