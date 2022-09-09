Moment Queen Elizabeth delivered speech in French during Quebec 1964 visit

Queen Elizabeth II can be seen delivering a speech in French during her 1964 visit to the Canadian city of Quebec in CBC archive footage.

Her Majesty addressed the legislature on the centenary of the Quebec Resolutions, a list of 72 policy directives that formed the basis of Canada’s Constitution

"It is agreeable for me to think that there exists in our Commonwealth a country where I can express myself officially in French," she says.

The Queen's visit to Canada was met with anti-royal and separatist protests.

Elizabeth II passed away aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September.

