Archbishop of York recalls ‘healing’ Queen’s Bentley

The Archbishop of York revealed how he once “healed” the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Bentley after it refused to start during his visit to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Speaking in the House of Lords, Stephen Cottrell recalled how the monarch’s Bentley eventually started up after he performed “a large sign of the cross” over it.

“I see the Queen out the corner of my eye looking rather stony-faced at this point and I think perhaps I’ve over-stepped the mark. Anyway, the driver tries the car again and – praise the Lord – the car started”.

