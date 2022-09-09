Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter recalled the time he accidentally asked Queen Elizabeth II to help wash up dishes.

Describing it as “one of the most outstanding memories I have”, Arbiter recalled the story from 1988 during an interview with GMB on Friday (9 September).

He explained: “I heard this footfall behind me and I thought, ‘Wonderful, the lady in waiting has come to give me a hand,’ and I said casually over my shoulder, ‘I’ll wash, you dry.’

“There was a pause and then this voice said: ‘No, I’ll wash, you dry.’”

The voice, of course, was the Queen.

