Nancy Pelosi led a moment of silence on the floor of Congress to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday (13 September).

The Speaker of the House of Representatives asked everyone present in the chamber to stand with their heads bowed in remembrance of the late monarch.

Following the Queen’s death, Pelosi described her as a “mother figure to the world” and said she had “touched so many people” in America.

Shortly after the minute’s silence, there was also a bereavement resolution in honour of Her Majesty.

