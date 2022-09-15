Earl and Countess of Wessex greet mourners in Manchester

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex greeted mourners of Queen Elizabeth II in Manchester during a visit to the city on Thursday, 15 September.

Footage shows Edward and the countess receiving well wishes from the public as they visited Manchester Central Library to sign a book of condolence.

The royals were then expected to view tributes for Her late Majesty at St Ann’s Square, before then lighting a candle for the Queen at Manchester Cathedral.

Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest in a state funeral service on Monday, 19 September.

