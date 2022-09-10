Penny Mordaunt confirms day of Queen's funeral will be bank holiday

The day of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be a bank holiday, it has been announced.

Acting Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt read out two draft proclamations today, 10 September, confirming that the day will be a bank holiday throughout the UK.

It has not been confirmed when the funeral will take place, but it is likely to be Monday, 19 September.

King Charles III formally approved the holiday at his first meeting with the privy council at St James’s Palace in London.

