Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer attends Queen’s funeral service

Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, was among some 2,000 people that attended Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral service on Monday, 19 September.

Footage shows the sibling of the late princess singing a Hymn along with the rest of the congregation during the service inside Westminster Abbey.

Earl Spencer had earlier tweeted that he would be wearing cufflinks with “ER” branding to the funeral, with “great sadness and pride.”

Her late Majesty will be laid to rest later this evening at Windsor Castle.

