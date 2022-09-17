In the early hours of Saturday, hundreds of military personnel took part in the first full rehearsal of the procession in Windsor that will bring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to her final resting place.

With troops lining The Long Walk, a picturesque path leading to Windsor Castle, sounds from the drums and brass of the marching bands filled the air.

On Monday, they will be doing exactly the same, but instead of empty streets, they will be surrounded by thousands of people expected to travel to Windsor for a final farewell to the monarch.

Sign up for our newsletters.