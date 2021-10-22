The BBC’s royal correspondent has criticised Buckingham Palace over communication of the Queen’s hospital stay.

Nicholas Witchell has accused the palace of failing to give the “complete picture” when “millions of people around the world” will be concerned for her health.

“We were led to believe on Wednesday by Buckingham Palace that the Queen resting at Windsor Castle,” Mr Witchell said.

“In point of fact, she was in hospital undergoing what are now described as preliminary investigations. So we weren’t given the complete picture.”

