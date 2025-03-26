Former Labour MP Zarah Sultana challenged Rachel Reeves, who “has accepted £7,500 worth of free clothing and recently took freebie tickets to see Sabrina Carpenter”, on whether Wednesday’s spring statement represents the “change” promised at last year’s general election.

Zarah Sultana, now the independent MP for Coventry South, told the Commons today (26 March): “Since Labour came into power, 25,000 more children have been pushed into poverty due to the two-child benefit cap and now, according to the government’s own impact assessment, over 250,000 people will be pushed into poverty as a result of these cuts, including 50,000 children.”

Ms Reeves responded by saying young people are to be given “targeted support”.