Rachel Reeves was questioned over her previous opposition to expanding Leeds-Bradford airport after she gave the green light to a third runway at Heathrow on Wednesday (28 January).

Speaking a day after her announcement in a major speech, the chancellor told BBC Breakfast she would support plans to expand the West Yorkshire airport because “things have changed significantly in the past few years” including sustainable aviation fuel.

“I think it’s right to look again at airport expansion.”

Ms Reeves was previously against expanding Leeds-Bradford due to air and noise pollution concerns.