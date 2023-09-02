Watch: Protesters disrupt Rachel Reeves’ speech at FT Weekend Festival

Two protesters disrupted Rachel Reeves’ speech at the FT Weekend Festival on Saturday, 2 September, holding a yellow sign saying “'Fund our future” and “Tax wealth now”.

This incident happened after the Labour’s shadow chancellor confirmed the party has no plans for reforming Britain’s regressive taxation system.

Ms Reeves also told The Telegraph: "I don't see the way to prosperity as being through taxation."

The “What could we expect from a Labour government?” also had Camilla Cavendish and John McTernan as speakers.