The transport secretary is hopeful that rail unions will accept what he described as "fair and reasonable pay offers" in the pipeline.

Mark Harper said he has tried to "change the tone of the debate" since he took over the post from Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

"I've made sure and helped facilitate some fair and reasonable pay offers and I very much that those pay offers now get the opportunity to be put in front of the members of those unions," he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.