Liz Truss says recession is predicted due to Rishi Sunak’s increase in taxes

Liz Truss said Britain is predicted to experience a recession due to Rishi Sunak’s increase in taxes.

The secretary of state said: “It is cutting back on growth. It is preventing companies from investing and it’s taking money out of people’s pockets.

“That is no way to get the economy going during a recession.”

Also disagreeing with Sunak's tax increase, Penny Mordaunt said: “I think the tax cuts I’ve outlined are not inflationary."

The trade minister said the public "needs some immediate action now, I don’t understand why Rishi doesn’t accept that."

