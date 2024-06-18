Good Morning Britain hosts grilled Nigel Farage on “who would benefit most” from Reform UK’s tax proposals on Tuesday morning (18 June).

Farage yesterday unveiled his party’s general election manifesto – which he dubbed a “contract” with voters – including plans to “simplify” the tax system.

“Who would gain most from your personal tax proposal? Somebody on the minimum wage, somebody on average earnings or somebody on £95,000 a year?” GMB host Ed Balls asked, beginning the clash.

Mr Farage responded by suggesting the “poorest in society” would benefit most from Reform’s proposal - a claim that the hosts disagreed with.