Couple caught on camera putting hair in food to get check cancelled

A couple was caught on camera allegedly putting hair into their food to get a free meal.

The scheme occurred at a restaurant called The Steel Coop in Livingston, Tennessee on Friday, March 14th, 2025.

In the video, you can see the woman reach behind her head to take her hair and then pass it to the man across the table, who sprinkled it on their dinner plates, WDBJ reported.

Patrick Jones, the manager of The Steel Coop, was then called over to their table and promised them a free meal along with an apology.

According to WDBJ, as the couple got up to leave, another customer who had seen what happened alerted Jones to the deception. Jones chased after the couple and caught them, bizarrely, in the middle of a marriage proposal.

They were told not to return to the restaurant and a family member later settled their $20 bill.