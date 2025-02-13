Rihanna appears somber leaving court with children for husband A$AP Rocky’s trial

Rihanna appeared somber as she left court with her two sons after the closing arguments of husband ASAP Rocky’s assault trial.

The rapper is accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend A$AP Relli during an argument in November 2021.

Rocky’s lawyers have said the gun wasn’t real and fired blanks. If convicted, the father-of-two could face up to 24 years in prison.

Following Thursday’s (13 February) hearing, Rihanna could be seen holding one of her children and ignoring questions from reporters as she made her way to her car.