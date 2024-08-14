A 13-year-old girl has been convicted as part of an operation to crack down on those involved in inciting riots across the UK in recent weeks.

The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (13 August), after she was seen kicking the outside of Potters International Hotel in Aldershot.

She’s one of 50 youths thought to have been charged so far in relation to riots.

Her sentencing will take place on 30 September.