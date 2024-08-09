Officers attacked with fireworks during Liverpool riots in bodycam footage

New footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service shows the moment police in riot gear were attacked outside Spellow Library in Liverpool.

The library was set on fire during the unrest on 3 August, prompted by a knife attack on young girls at a Taylor Swift dance workshop in Southport.

In the clip, fireworks are hurled at the officers, who are protecting themselves with transparent shields.

Over 500 arrests have been made in connection with a series of riots that took place around the UK.