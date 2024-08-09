Watch: Arrests seen on bodycam after violent disorder at Holiday Inn in Rotherham

South Yorkshire Police have released footage of the moments they arrested a number of people on suspicison of violent disorder - linked to riots outside a Holiday Inn in Rotherham.

The hotel became a target as it was believed to be housing asylum seekers in the area.

Missiles were thrown and a bin set alight outside the building on Sunday (4 August), with 21 people still wanted in connection.

“Am I going in a cell?”, one man asked as he was cuffed outside his home.

Eight people have already been charged.