CCTV captures the moment a teenager is caught celebrating after throwing bricks at police officers during a riot in Darlington.

Cole Stewart threw multiple objects at officers who had been deployed to violent disorder in Darlington on Monday evening (5 August).

A CCTV camera captured him repeatedly throwing bricks and other objects at the officers near North Lodge Park, with one of them hitting an officer.

The 18-year-old was arrested at the scene, charged with violent disorder, and remanded in custody.

He appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court today (7 August) where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Stewart, of Victoria Road, Darlington, was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing at Teesside Crown Court on Friday (9 August).