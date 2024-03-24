Andrea Jenkyns claims Rishi Sunak hasn’t spoken to Boris Johnson for ‘over a year’

Andrea Jenkyns has revealed that Rishi Sunak hasn’t spoken to former prime minister Boris Johnson for “over a year”, despite the Tory leader recently claiming they’re in touch “on occasion”.

Jenkyns appeared on GB News today (24 March), where she was quizzed on who she would like to be the next Conservative leader, and pledged her support for the likes of Priti Patel, Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Suella Braverman - but admit she’d “bring Boris back tomorrow”.

However, she didn’t appear too struck on the idea of Penny Mordaunt stepping in, adding: “She’s a lovely lady, we’ve just got completely different politics.”