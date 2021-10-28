Rishi Sunak raved about the “world-famous Burnley Market” - while standing in Bury Market - on Thursday morning.

When quizzed about a “long term plan” for levelling up across the UK, the chancellor got the two towns mixed up.

“The levelling up fund, bids like Burnley Market - world-famous Burnley Market - benefitting from £20m of investment, that’s going to create jobs,” Mr Sunak said, live from Bury.

His gaffe came just hours after promoting the beer duty tax cut by posing with barrels too small to benefit from the reduction.

