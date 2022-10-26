Ian Blackford called for Suella Braverman to be sacked as home secretary during Prime Minister’s Questions on 26 October.

The cabinet minister resigned after she breached the ministerial code by sending an official document from a personal email, but was reappointed by new prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Ms Braverman will not be investigated over alleged security breaches, cabinet office minister Will Quin confirmed.

"We all know why he appointed her, a sleazy back room deal to shore up his own position... Will he admit his mistake and sack the home secretary without delay?" the SNP Westminster leader said.

Sign up to our newsletters.