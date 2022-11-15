Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for mini-Budget chaos under Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak has refused to apologise for the mini-Budget chaos under Liz Truss’s government.

The prime minister also rejected claims that his Autumn Budget will be “unpopular”, instead describing it as “fair”.

“On the steps of Downing Street when I first became prime minister, I said mistakes were made,” Mr Sunak told Sky News, falling short of an apology.

“It’s really important for people to understand... over the last few weeks, we’ve seen all those UK-specific factors - in terms of how much we’ve borrowed and what’s happened to the pound - those have all considerably improved.”

