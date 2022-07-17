‘It’s socialism’: Sunak attacks Truss’ ‘something for nothing’ economic plans

Rishi Sunak scolded Liz Truss’ “something-for-nothing” economics while explaining how he plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis during ITV’s latest leadership debate.

The secretary of state said: “Rishi, you have raised taxes to the highest level in 70 years. That is not going to drive economic growth.”

Adding: “The fact is that raising taxes at this moment will choke off economic growth,”

Mr Sunak said the pandemic damaged the economy, adding: “There’s a cost to these things and the cost of higher inflation, higher mortgage rates, eroded savings.

“This something-for-nothing economics isn’t Conservative. It’s socialism.”

