Greenpeace project fuel poverty film onto Rishi Sunak’s Yorkshire home

Greenpeace activists have projected a film highlighting the struggles of fuel poverty onto Rishi Sunak’s home in Yorkshire.

The global campaigning network beamed a documentary which tells the story of the community in Rother Valley struggling to support themselves.

“The phrase that just keeps coming to mind which was something that was used back in the 80s was ‘Broken Britain,’ and we are broken,” one woman says in the video.

Ahead of its national rollout, the trailer for The Cost Of Living debuted on the premier’s home in Kirby Sigston before his Autumn budget.

