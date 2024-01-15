Rishi Sunak told MPs that the UK’s strikes on Houthi rebels on Yemen resulted in no civilian casualties.

The Prime Minster spoke to UK lawmakers on Monday, 15 January, to explain the decision to target Houthi forces last week.

Mr Sunak says that initial reports showed all 13 planned targets were destroyed, including nine buildings hit in one location and a further three at an Yemen airfield.

“We have seen no evidence thus far of civilian casualties, which we took great care to avoid,” Mr Sunak told MPs.